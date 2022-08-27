Mumbai: Notching a first, the Indian Navy will use 100 per cent indigenous 30 mm high explosive gun ammunition manufactured by a private company, officials said here on Saturday. The ammunition has been produced by Solar Group's Economic Explosives Ltd., Nagpur, which was manufactured tested and delivered within 12 months with propellant sources from the Bhandara Ordnance Factory.

Solar Group Chairman & Managing Director Satyanarayan N. Nuwal handed over the first consignment of the ammo to Vice-Admiral S. N. Ghormade, Vice-Chief of Naval Staff. "It's the first time that the services have placed an order with an Indian private company for delivery of complete gun ammunition which was executed within a year. The Indian Navy provided technical support by way of finalising the drawings, design specifications, inspection tools, proof and testing the ammunition," said a defence official.

With this, the Indian Navy has successfully developed an alternate source of supply for the 30 mm high explosive gun ammunition, indigenously produced as part of the Atmanirbhar Bharat policy.Founded in 1995, Solar Group is among the major players in the Industrial Explosives segment and has also ventured into the defence sector. (IANS)