Nagpur: Famous chef Vishnu Manohar organized a first-of-its-kind cooking competition to honor transgenders in Maharashtra's Nagpur after being moved by their plight in society. Transgenders from different places participated in the competition. The chef has held similar events in Nashik, Aurangabad, Mumbai, and Pune earlier. The final round of this competition was held at Jawahar Vidyarthi Griha, Nagpur.

Nikita Negan won the first prize in the finals, while Mohini and Sonu Sonu bagged the second prize in Nagpur. The third prize went to Santoshi and Kalash Pune. The fourth prize went to Mayuri Surve and Sridevi Londhe. The celebrity chef was inspired to hold the competition during his visit to Pune. While stopping at a signal where a few transgenders were begging, one of them recognized Vishnu and told him they had made many dishes after watching his program.

This moved the chef and he decided to hold a cooking competition entirely dedicated to the community. The competition was organized by Morubhau Satpute, a multipurpose organization with the intention of finding some special chefs among transgenders. Vishnu will select two top chefs from the competition and honor them and provide them the job opportunities in the field.

Sridevi Londhe, one of the participants is originally from Mumbai and has been teaching for the last seven years. Sridevi is the first graduate of Mumbai in the transgender community. Sridevi says that she is determined to continue her efforts no matter how many difficulties arise and wants to do something different. Mohani, another participant from Nagpur said that society's view of transgender people is changing.

