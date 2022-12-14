New Delhi: In a bid to chalk out a joint strategy to corner the treasury benches on the Indo-China tussle in Arunachal border and other issues, Opposition leaders are meeting in the Parliament complex today. Their meeting began at the chamber of Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge in Parliament on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were rocked by the issue with the Opposition staging a walkout after Defence Minister Rajnath Singh made a statement in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha on the Tawang clash. "A total of 17 parties attended today's meeting and decided to raise the issue for discussion if not allowed it has been decided that parties will walk out from the house," a leader who participated in the meeting told.

The Opposition, the participant said, has also decided that if a discussion is not allowed, they will boycott the House. The meeting was held in Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge's chambers to plan the Opposition strategy on India -China tussle and other issues in the House.

Kharge on Tuesday said that the opposition staged the walkout as Singh did not give a clarification on his statement in Parliament on the reports of clashes between the Indian Army and Chinese troops.

Speaking in both Houses separately, the Defence Minister informed that the "Indian Army bravely stopped the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) PLA troops from encroaching on Indian territory, and forced them to withdraw to their posts".