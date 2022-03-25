Madhepura (Bihar): In an inhuman incident, a woman was bashed up and paraded semi-nude at a village under the Madhepura town police station area in the district. The incident came to light when a video clip of the incident went viral on social media on Thursday. “The woman reportedly went to a nearby maize field to attend to nature's call on Tuesday evening when some youths belonging to the village tried to outrage her modesty. When she raised an alarm, villagers rushed to the spot. On seeing them, youths cooked up a story stating that the woman was found in a compromising position with a man, the latter fled the spot when he witnessed them. After hearing the youths' version, the villagers mooted of convening a panchayat, said the kin of the woman.

In the meantime, the woman was asked to come to the panchayat and clarify the name of the unidentified person, who fled the spot, on the arrival of the village youths. But, the woman refuted the allegations and said that village youths had tried to outrage her modesty and threatened her with dire consequences when she resisted. Enraged over the allegation, a youth started bashing up the woman in full public view. Madhepura SHO-cum-inspector Surendra Singh said that an FIR was registered in connection with the incident and raids have been conducted to arrest the accused.

Read: Woman repeatedly raped by village men in Bihar's West Champaran, one held