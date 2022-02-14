New Delhi: Admitting the fact that the public image of police throughout the country is more on a negative side, a Parliamentary committee on Home Affairs has suggested to the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to inculcate soft skills in police personnel as the focal point of their training modules.

"The committee is of the considered view that the shift from an entitlement-based approach to a rights-based approach is needed for positive change in attitudes of police personnel as well. The committee recommends that training institutes should ensure that inculcating soft skills in police personnel must always be the priority and focal point of their training modules," said a Parliamentary committee report tabled in the Rajya Sabha recently.

The committee headed by Anand Sharma, Congress MP in Rajya Sabha, also notes with anguish that the public image of police throughout the country is more on a negative side. "Police are often seen as insensitive towards the common man and vulnerable sections. While there is no denying the fact that various reasons could be attributed to such behavior on the party of the police, emphasis on right training in this regard is one of the ways to develop such attributes in the police personnel," the report said.

"The committee would like to emphasize that in a democratic country, people's representatives have been accorded higher position vis-a-vis government officers," the Parliamentary committee said in its report. The committee recommends that the MHA may advise all states and UTs to sensitize government officials of senior ranks to strictly adhere to the protocols associated with the warrant of precedence while interacting with the MPs and MLAs.

The committee also took note that even people's representatives are not treated properly in spite of them being placed high in the order of the warrant of precedence. "Some MPs also complained and shared their personal experience about the in courteous behavior of police officers even at the senior level," the committee said.

The MHA in its reply said that the Sardar Ballabhbbai Patel National Police Academy (SVPNPA) aims to impart to the IPS probationers this very critical attitude. "Amongst the three main components of training-knowledge, skill, and attitude, it is the attitude that is the foundation or bedrock upon which the superstructure of knowledge and skills are to be built. The objective is to mould the trainees into professionally competent officers in every manner and to shape them into complete personalities possessing the attitude for contributing service to society in a noteworthy manner," the Parliamentary committee said in its report while quoting a statement from the MHA representatives.