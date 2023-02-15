Mumal Meher, a cricketing talent in making in Barmer

Barmer: Impressed by the exceptional skills of a young girl cricketer in Rajasthan's Barmer, State BJP president Satish Poonia offered to help her with the financial aid she would need to pursue her talent further.

For the past two days, a video of a 15-year-old village girl Mumal Meher hitting sixes and fours while playing cricket barefoot on a village ground has been creating waves on social media. Seeing Mumal excel at her moves, Poonia on Tuesday showed her support for her by sending her a cricket kit, including a bat, gloves, and other items, to this young player Mumal Meher.

In a video that's going viral on social media, Poonia can be heard speaking with Mumal on a phone call, offering to provide her all the help she needs in his own capacity. Poonia can be heard asking Mumal to keep up the tempo of practicing cricket, as he showers her with praises.

"I was very impressed by the way you were hitting shots. I like such village talent because I am also from a village. Keep on practicing, and I will provide all the necessary support in my capacity that can help you chisel your cricketing skills," Poonia said to Mumal over the phone. Her sister Anisha came forward to express gratitude to the BJP leader for providing a cricketing kit to her younger sister.

Poonia also took to Twitter to shower his appreciation on her. Several other leaders appreciated the young talent. 15-year-old Mumal derives her inspiration from her eldest sister Anisha, who has played a key role in introducing her to the game and honing her skills further. With a total of nine siblings -- seven sisters and two brothers -- Mumal's journey as a cricketer is rather interesting.

Mumal has been fond on the game since childhood and has played village-level Olympics as well. Camera-shy and soft-spoken Mumal was hesitant to speak about her plans. When was asked about her source of inspiration, she said, "I love the cricketing style of Suryakumar Yadav."