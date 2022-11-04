New Delhi: Important cases heard in the Supreme Court on Friday, November 4:

- In a significant verdict, SC held that the provisions contained in the Employees' Pension Amendment (Scheme), 2014 are legal and valid.

- SC agreed to list for hearing on November 10 a PIL seeking fresh guidelines on stubble burning to curb rising air pollution in Delhi and the national capital region (NCR).

- SC directed that all FIRs against expelled BJP leader Naveen Kumar Jindal lodged across the country in connection with his alleged derogatory remarks against Prophet Muhammad be transferred to Delhi Police.

- SC agreed to examine the constitutional validity of a provision of the Representation of the People Act which provides power to the poll panel to "remove" or reduce the period of disqualification of a lawmaker.

- SC directed the director of AIIMS Delhi to set up a team of doctors to analyse the medical reports of the ailing wife of jailed former promoter of Fortis Healthcare Ltd Malvinder Mohan Singh, who has sought an interim bail on this ground.

- SC agreed to hear on Monday a plea filed by three persons who were directed by the Telangana High Court to surrender before police in connection with alleged bid to poach TRS MLAs.

- SC will hear on Monday pleas pertaining to allegations of gangrape of a 21-year-old woman, purportedly by a former chief secretary of Andaman and Nicobar and others.

- SC constituted a committee to look into records relating to 108 people, who went missing during the 1992-93 riots in Mumbai, and said the Maharashtra government shall make all possible efforts to trace their family members or legal heirs. (PTI)

(This story has not been edited by ETV Bharat and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)