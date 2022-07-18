Prayagraj: The month of Sawan has a special significance in Sanatan Dharma. This fifth month of the Hindu calendar is dedicated to Bholenath. It is believed that if Lord Shiva is worshipped during this month, then He becomes very happy and all the wishes are fulfilled. While the whole month is special for the devotees of Lord Shiva, Monday has a special significance.

The month of Sawan or Shravan is also considered the beginning of the rainy season. Lord Shiva is worshipped in different ways during this month. There are many religious events held throughout the month of Sawan. Shiva worship, fasting, Shiva abhishek and Rudrabhishek have special significance in this month. Many devotees, especially unmarried girls observe fast on Sawan Monday. Many women worship Lord Shiva by offering water, milk and Bel leaves on every day of Sawan. Unmarried girls keep fast in this month for a good groom and worship Shiva. Married women worship Lord Shiva for good luck and happy married life.



Why Sawan is Lord Shiva's favourite month

It is said that Shravan is the most beloved month of Lord Shiva. It is believed that Daksha's daughter Mata Sati gave up her life and lived a cursed life for many years. After that, she took birth as Parvati in the Himalaya Raj. Parvati did severe penance throughout the month of Shravan to get Lord Shiva as her husband. Pleased with this, Lord Shiva fulfilled her wish.

Pandit Shipra Sachdev says that according to mythological belief, Samudra Manthan also took place in the holy month of Sawan. Lord Shiva had protected the universe by ingesting the poison emanating from it during Samudra Manthan in his throat. When Shiva's throat turned blue under the influence of poison, all the Gods and Goddesses offered water to him to reduce the effect of this poison. That is why offering water to Bholenath in the month of Shravan gives special results. Kanwar Yatra also has special significance in Sawan. During the Kanwar Yatra, water from many holy rivers is brought by Kavadis and offered to Lord Shiva. It is believed that the special blessings of Lord Shiva are obtained from this.