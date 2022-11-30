New Delhi: Implementation of Digital India is "not an exclusionary process", rather it is an application of technology to benefit the common man, and that usage also lends teeth to the governance to handle those who are indulging in pilferage, Union minister Meenakshi Lekhi said on Wednesday.

In a keynote address at the Global Tech Summit hosted by Carnegie India, she cited data wherein technology has helped the government in "exposing" a large number of "fake accounts" through which various government schemes were being enjoyed by people who did not deserve it. "Implementation of Digital India is not an exclusionary process. It is not a process that you have to be tech-savvy to understand what technology is. It is an application of technology to a common man's benefit," she said.

And it is this usage which can give governance, both its caring and nurturing attitude, and "along with that teeth, where you need to come heavy on certain people who are holding fake cards or holding fake activities and can also be taken to task," the Minister of State for External Affairs said. Digital technology is "serving the purpose of good governance" and that it is reaching out to the unreached and handling those in the system, who are pilfering, she said.

The minister also says that for India, 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' (the world is one family) and 'Antoyadaya' (reaching to the last in a row) are two important principles in serving the people also to make the world a better place. (PTI)