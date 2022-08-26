Imphal: The Anti-Drug cell of Imphal East Police has busted a fake currency racket. Police sources said that 26 bundles and 89 Rs 500 fake currency notes and 101 Rs 500 fake currency uncut sheets.

They have also seized 3790 suspected World is Yours (WY) drugs along with 60 grams of suspected heroin. They further revealed that two persons have been arrested in relation to the case. (Further details awaited)