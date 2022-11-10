New Delhi: The Indian Medicines Pharmaceutical Corporation (IMPCL) on Thursday announced to pay a dividend of Rs 10.13 crore to the Ministry of Ayush and Government of Uttarakhand. The IMPCL will pay the dividend following its threefold increase in profit of Rs 45.41 crore in financial year 2021-22.

The dividend cheque of Rs 9.93 crore for Ministry of Ayush was handed over to Ayush Minister Sarbananda Sonowal in New Delhi on Thursday and the remaining amount will be given to the Uttarakhand. "IMPCL Ltd. has registered an impressive increase in its profits in comparison to the last financial year 2020-21, which is a commendable achievement. Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Ayush sector is witnessing all round growth not only in India but globally," Sonowal said.

The IMPCL is a central public sector undertaking under the Ministry of Ayush. The corporation has been conferred Mini Ratna Category II status by the Government of India and also got ISO 9001:2015 Certification. The company is presently manufacturing 656 classical ayurvedics, 332 unani and 71 proprietary ayurvedic medicines for the various disease spectrum. It supplies ayurvededic and unani medicines to all the States under National Ayush Mission (NAM) and 6000 centres of Jan Aushadhi Kendras.