New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that the impact of the geopolitical tension ( Russia-Ukraine war) is not just limited to Europe, adding that the rising prices of energy and food grains are affecting all the countries. Addressing 'Food Security and Advancing Gender Equality at G7 Summit in Germany, Modi said, "We are meeting amid an atmosphere of global tension while adding that India has always been in favour of peace."

He noted that even in the present situation, India has constantly urged the path of dialogue and diplomacy. "The impact of this geopolitical tension is not just limited to Europe. The rising prices of energy and food grains are affecting all the countries. The energy and security of developing countries are particularly at risk", said PM Modi at the G7 summit.

While pointing out that in this challenging time, India has supplied food grains to many countries in need, he said that New Delhi has dispatched about 35,000 tonnes of wheat as humanitarian aid to Afghanistan in the last few months. "And even after the massive earthquake there, India was the first country to deliver relief materials. We are also helping our neighbour Sri Lanka to ensure food security", added PM Modi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday participated in the G7 summit in Berlin. On the sidelines, he held bilateral talks with the leaders of the G7 nations and other guest nations to reinforce India's growing ties with the respective countries. During the summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi further made some suggestions on global food security.

Also read: Joe Biden walks up to PM Modi to greet him during G7 Summit

He said, "Firstly, the G7 must focus on the availability of fertilisers and keep the value chains of fertilisers smooth on a global scale. He undermined that efforts are being made to increase the production of fertilisers in India and that the country seeks cooperation from G7 countries in this regard. Secondly, PM Modi said, "India has immense agricultural manpower compared to the countries of the G7. Indian agricultural skills have helped give new life to traditional agricultural products like cheese and olive in some of the countries of the G7".

"Can the G7 create a structured system for the widespread use of Indian agricultural talent in its member countries? With the help of the traditional talent of India's farmers, food security will be ensured for G7 countries", stated Modi. Next year, the world is celebrating the International Year of Millets. On the occasion, "We should run a campaign to promote a nutritious alternative like millets," he said, adding that millets can make a valuable contribution to ensuring food security in the world.

Also read: Prime Minister Modi arrives in Germany, welcomed by Indian diaspora

He highlighted the 'natural farming' revolution taking place in India and asked the G7 nation's experts to study this experiment. Speaking extensively on India's perspective on gender equality, he said that where gender equality is concerned, today, India's approach is moving from 'women's development' to 'women-led development' with more than six million Indian women frontline workers keeping the citizens safe during the pandemic.

He noted that women scientists made a big contribution to developing vaccines and test kits in India. More than one million female volunteers in India are active in providing rural health, whom we call 'ASHA workers'. Just last month, the World Health Organisation honoured these Indian ASHA workers with its '2022 Global Leaders Award'. If all the elected leaders in India from the local government to the national government are counted, more than half of them are women, and the total number will be in the millions. Next year, India is going to chair the G20. He reiterated India's stand to maintain a close dialogue with G7 countries on other issues, including post-COVID recovery, under the G20 platform.