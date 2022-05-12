New Delhi: When the West was looking at the East for various reasons particularly, yoga, Ayurveda and many others, unfortunately, Indians are aping the European countries. Especially, Indian attire is dignified and every state has its significance as they wear clothes according to their culture and climatic conditions. When Indians are forgetting their roots an Indian-American Gita Gopinath, who has been working as the Deputy Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), set an example to others by wearing traditional clothes and celebrating her father's birthday.

It may be recalled that Gita Gopinath has been serving as the first deputy managing director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) since January. The Indian-American economist celebrated her father's 85th birthday on May 11 and shared a photo on Twitter. In the photo, we could also see her father, mother and herself were dressed in traditional attire.

She captioned the photo, “A great feeling to celebrate my father's 85th birthday with him and my mother.” At the time of writing, the photograph had received over 18,000 likes and was retweeted more than 600 times. By looking at the background, it appeared that the photograph was taken at a temple. A user was impressed and wrote that despite all her success and achievements, Gopinath had still stuck to her “roots and culture”. Another user was elated to see Ms Gopinath wearing her “culture with pride”. One user, while wishing her father on his birthday, wrote, “You are a source of inspiration to us. I always show your image and videos to my six-year-old daughter.”