New Delhi: The India Metrological Department's (IMD) Twitter handle was hacked on Saturday evening. It was not immediately clear who was behind the hacking and efforts were on to restore the account. "The Twitter handle has been hacked and we are trying to restore it," IMD Director-General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said. This comes at a time when the IMD Twitter handle has been attracting a lot of traffic due to the ongoing intense heatwave in several parts of India.