New Delhi: Demanding promotions, nearly 70-80 staff workers of the Indian Meteorological Department protested in and around the entrance of IMD over their long-pending elevation in jobs. Talking to ETV Bharat, Satpal, President of Non-Gazetted Staff Union (NGSO) said they have been protesting for stalled promotions for the last few years.

Scores of workers protesting over this stood inside the IMD entrance gate with placards in their hands that read "Mission Promotion" and "We Demand Justice".

"We have been requesting the authorities here for our stalled promotions but nobody is listening to us. We have written many letters and applications to the concerned bodies but we haven't received any response from them. This manifests their lackadaisical approach. Now, this movement will gather pace and now we'll continue to protests till our demands are met says Satpal.

"There are many workers here (Group B and Group C) who haven't received their promotions since the last 25-27 years, adds Satpal.

Accusing the Group A workers (who are mostly top scientists), Satpal says the officials of Group A receive their promotion every few years and it is always on time. Suppose you're to receive your promotion in July but the list of that interestingly gets in the public domain months before which is complete discrimination with us.

"On the other hand, I haven't received any promotion since the last 27 years and there are many like me who face such discrimination from the concerned authorities. Warning the IMD department, Satpal and his other associates said that our patience has been tested and we cannot tolerate it anymore. "If our demands are not fulfilled then you will see that there will be no work in the IMD in the coming days".

Requesting PM Modi and other concerned authorities, the protestors along with Union members urged the Centre and other authorities to take note of their demands and immediately initiate steps for the promotion of the workers.