New Delhi: Delhi continued to receive light rainfall on Sunday as Met department expected that the minimum temperature likely to remain 2-3 degrees Celsius below normal across the western Himalayan region, east-central and east and northeast India. According to IMD, light drizzle or moderate rainfall is expected across north India.

IMD tweeted, "Light intensity rain/drizzle with moderate intensity rain over few places would occur over and adjoining areas of many places of Delhi, NCR ( Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula, Noida, Dadri, Greater Noida, Faridabad, Bulandshahar, Jahangirabad, Anupshahar, Bahajoi, Shikarpur, Khurja, Pahasu, Debai, Narora, Gabhana, Jattari, Atrauli, Khair, Aligarh, Iglas, Sikandra Rao, Hathras, Jalesar, Sadabad, Tundla, Agra, Firozabad (U.P.) during next 2 hours."

The IMD also said that dense fog prevailed in isolated pockets over East Uttar Pradesh. The IMD said that western disturbance (WD) lies as a cyclonic circulation over north Pakistan & neighbourhood with a trough aloft roughly along Long. 65°E to the north of Lat. 28°N in mid & upper tropospheric levels.

Meanwhile, Light intensity rain would continue to occur over and adjoining areas of Uttar Pradesh during the next two hours, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted on Sunday.

"Light intensity intermittent rain/drizzle would continue to occur over and adjoining areas of Saharanpur, Deoband, Nazibabad, Muzaffarnagar, Bijnaur, Hastinapur, Chandpur, Kithor, Amroha, Moradabad, Garhmukteshwar, Sambhal (Uttar Pradesh) during the next 2 hours," IMD said.

