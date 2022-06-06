New Delhi: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an “orange" alert for Delhi on Monday while the ongoing heatwave gripped parts of the national capital, with mercury crossing the 45-degree Celsius mark in various areas. Meanwhile, some states in the Northwest, Central & adjoining East India are likely to witness a fresh spell of a heatwave which includes Haryana, Punjab, Delhi, UP & parts of MP and Rajasthan.

Temperatures varying between 44°-47° shall continue for 4 more days. We advise people to venture out carefully as heat spells are very severe, said RK Jenamani, senior scientist IMD. Meanwhile, the weather department also predicted that the intense spell of rainfall will continue over the North-Eastern parts of India, West Bengal and Sikkim for the next couple of days.

Also read: Amit Shah to review flood control preparedness for monsoon

"In North-eastern parts, heavy rainfall is expected. Assam, Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh have been issued warnings. Meanwhile, the monsoon has not really begun anywhere in the North. We are monitoring. Monsoons in Delhi are still far" said Jenamani. It is pertinent to note here that the national capital on Sunday witnessed the heatwave tightening its grip on parts of Delhi, with the maximum temperature breaching the 45-degree Celsius mark in six localities.