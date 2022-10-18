Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department on Tuesday said that a likely low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal may intensify into a cyclone by the weekend. "The cyclone is likely to move west-northwestwards and concentrate into a depression by October 22 morning over central Bay of Bengal. It is very likely to intensify further into a cyclonic storm over west-central BoB (Bay of Bengal) subsequently," it added.

IMD director-general Mrutunjay Mohapatra also reiterated that though the depression is likely to become well-marked and turn into a storm, no forecast is being made on the intensity of the system and its path. "We may give more details of the cyclone only after the formation of a low-pressure area," he said.

The Odisha government meanwhile canceled the leaves of its employees from October 23 to October 25, while also putting its coastal districts on alert in the purview of the calamity. OSDMA Executive Director Gyana Das informed that the District Collectors have been given clear instructions to remain alert in view of the possible cyclone which is to form over Bay of Bengal at the emergency meeting convened by the Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) today. “The leave of employees canceled and they have been asked to remain present in headquarters,” informed Das.