Srinagar: Addressing a huge crowd gathered in the congregational Friday prayer at Jama Masjid on Friday, Imam Hai Ahmed Syed Naqshbandi strongly denounced the administration, saying it had lied to people about the release of Hurriyat leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq's release.

The administration made false promises of allowing him to come to Jama Masjid to deliver the Friday sermon and offer prayers in the central Jama Masjid. Mirwaiz was under house detention since August 2019 and all his fundamental human rights have been curbed, the Imam said.

Also read: Mirwaiz Umar Farooq living under constant pressure, plans to move court against detention

The Imam asked the administration why Mirwaiz is being detained despite giving assurances and making announcements to the Auqaf and people. He had urged Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to walk his talk and release Mirwaiz. Earlier while addressing a gathering of people, the LG had given a statement stating that Mirwaiz is free.