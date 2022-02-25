New Delhi: The Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Friday appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to financially help Indian students stranded in Ukraine and evacuate them.

"IMA is well aware of the various efforts taken by our Union Government to get back Indian citizens. We sincerely and humbly appeal to your good self to give priority to our young students and bring them back as soon as possible," the IMA said.

"We request further to help them financially and make all possible efforts to get them out. A dedicated help desk for medical students should also be created", it added.

The IMA has also pointed out that thousands of Indian students pursuing their medical studies are stranded in Ukraine. "Most of them can't afford the escalated costs of air travel. Even those affording cannot travel due to the adverse conditions there. Even the day to day rations are dwindling, creating severe hardships for their survival. Their parents are anxious and worried about the safety and well being of their children," the IMA said.

The medical body has also sent a similar letter to Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. Speaking to ETV Bharat, Dr Jayesh Lele, IMA secretary-general, lauded the Indian government's initiative to bring Indian citizens back to the country.

"We are aware about the different initiatives being taken by the Indian government. We hope in the next few days, all the stranded Indians including students will be brought back to the country," said Dr Lele.

As per an estimate, there are 20,000 Indians living in Ukraine. However, about 4,000 already managed to leave the country in the last few weeks. Following the Ukraine-Russia crisis, almost all the State governments also appealed to the central government to bring back their citizens.

