New Delhi: The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has appealed to Union Health Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya to postpone and reschedule the NEET-PG examination scheduled to be held on May 21. The NEET-PG students should have adequate time to prepare for the examination, the IMA said. In a letter sent to Mandaviya, IMA said that the NEET-PG examination 2021 was held 5 months after the scheduled date in the month of September 2021.

"Then the counseling scheduled to begin from October 25, 2021, was also initiated (in January 2022) after a delay due to pending decision on seat reservations and was further delayed owing Supreme Court ruling of March 31, 2022, which ordered the cancellation and conduction of special round of counseling for the mop-up round," the IMA said in its letter.

As a result of the delayed counseling schedule, NEET-PG 2022 was deferred from April 2022 to May 2022, so that the candidates could appear for the final stary vacancy round of NEET PG 2021 and can still have plenty of time for preparation and reappearance for the next NEET-PG 2022 examination if they failed to secure a seat this year.

"However, the AIQ counseling anticipated to be completed by the end of March 2022, is still in process and is uncertain that it will end by May 7. The several states will also be finishing the counseling around the middle of May 2022," the IMA said in its letter.

The IMA further said that the difference between the NEET-PG 2022 examination date and the completion of 2021 counseling was too short for an aspirant to prepare and appear for an extremely difficult examination like NEET-PG.

"Another 5 to 10 thousand interns, who served as Covid warriors during Covid19 pandemic, are ineligible to appear for NEET-PG due to delay in completion of their final examination and consequently their internship beyond eligibility criteria set for the examination," the IMA highlighted.

