Chennai: Prema, a resident of Chennai's Pallavaram has claimed to be the daughter of the late former chief minister Jayalalitha on Saturday.

Speaking to reporters after paying her tributes at the Jayalalithaa memorial in Marina, she said, "I was born in Mysore. I have been living in Chennai for 30 years. I will establish with proof that I am Jayalalithaa's daughter when the time comes." She also added that "I will meet Sasikala in 4 or 5 days. The parents who raised me have passed away.

Jayalalithaa used to call me Baby. I went through the back door and met her when she was admitted to Apollo Hospital.

Jayalalithaa's aide Muthusamy called me. At that time Jayalalithaa kissed me. I once met Jayalalithaa at the Poes Garden House, " she said.

Late Chief Minister Jayalalithaa lived as a single woman till her death and had never been into marital life.

Also Read: Battle of legacy: Assembly polls in Tamil Nadu sans Jayalalitha, Karunanidhi