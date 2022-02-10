Bareilly: Asaduddin Owaisi, the national president of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), on Wednesday, bashed Yogi Adityanath led BJP government in Uttar Pradesh and said CM Yogi claims that all the criminals and mafias in UP are in jail then who fired bullets on me. Owaisi was addressing a rally for his party candidate Taufeeq Pradhan under the Bithri Chainpur assembly seat of Bareilly district.

Using unparliamentary language Owaisi said, "Yogi claims that all the criminals and mafias in UP are in jail then who fired bullets on me, those who attacked me are the illegitimate children's of Godse".

Targeting PM Modi, he said "that marriage is a contract for us but enacting triple talaq law you ruined the lives of Muslim women. "Prime Minister was saying in a virtual rally that the law of triple talaq was brought for the Muslim women of the country. But your claim of love for Muslim women is a complete lie. You have changed women's marriage from 18 to 21 years, why do you have so much love for marriage?"

He further alleged Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav of getting votes of Muslims by intimidating them of BJP. "They know that if you show fear of BJP, Mullah ji will come running to you. If the Samajwadi Party points fingers at us, then I say that your family has BJP people, Your father blessed Modi Ji."

Read: Lakhimpur Kheri violence case: Accused Ashish Mishra gets bail