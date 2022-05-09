Dungarpur (Rajasthan): A couple of days police recovered silver items worth crores of rupees from a bus, the cops of Dungarpur police station in Rajasthan recovered another consignment of silver items weighing nearly 1000 kilograms from the same bus at Ratanpur border check-post under Bichiwara police station area in the Dungarpur district on Sunday morning. The bus was on its way to Gujarat from Agra.

According to the police the silver items were hidden in a customized boxes attached under the seats of the bus as well as near the rear wheel, underneath the body of the vehicle. "The bus registered under the name Shrinath Travels was intercepted on National Highway no. (NH-48) at Ratanpur border checkpoint. Initially there was nothing suspicious but when we conducted searches underneath the body of the vehicle, we were surprised to find silver items kept in 70 cartons. They were hidden in customized boxes under the seats as well as near the rear wheels of the bus," DSP Rakesh Kumar Sharma said adding that similar kinds of items were recovered from the bus before.

It took more than 10 hours to weigh the seized items. The cartons were loaded with silver idols, ornaments, and other heavy items made of silver. The list of seizures includes 1321 kg silver, 173.9 kilograms of pearls (moti), 202.4 kilograms of gem-studded jewelry, 210-gram gold and Rs 56 lakh cash, said the DSP. The driver and cleaner of the bus when interrogated but they didn't say anything about the ownership of the illegal consignment.

Police have detained Dharmendra Singh, a resident of Dholpur, another person Lakdir hailing from Ahmedabad, Gujarat and a native resident of Bichiwaraa- Narayanlal for questioning.