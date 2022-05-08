Dungarpur (Rajasthan): Police in Rajasthan seized more than 700 kilograms of silver from a bus going from Agra to Gujarat on Sunday. The massive quantity of silver was stored at the bottom of the bus which was intercepted and seized in Dungarpur.

The recovery was made after the Bicchiwada police station received inputs that a large quantity of silver was being smuggled in a passenger bus. The police team along with DSP Bichhiwada Ranjit Singh put up a blockade near Motli Mor and seized the vehicle.

Dungarpur DSP Rakesh Kumar Sharma said that late on Saturday night, the police blocked the Rajasthan-Gujarat border at Ratanpur. "After waiting for a long time, the Shrinath Travels bus arrived at around 10 am on Sunday. We stopped and questioned the driver and the conductor, but they could not give any satisfactory answer. The police searched the entire bus, still nothing was found, but after getting solid information, the underside of the bus was searched and a secret cabin was found near the rear tyre," he said.

When the police opened the cabin, more than 70 boxes were found in it. They all contained silver jewellery, idols and many other valuables. During interrogation, the drivers could not give a satisfactory explanation to the presence of silver in such a large quantity in the vehicle. The police seized the bus and provided other buses to the passengers. The DSP said that there was more than 700 kg of silver on the bus and the jewellery was being weighed. Police are investigating the matter.

The seizure was made 48 hours after a similar recovery in Udaipur where silver worth Rs 8 crore was found in a bus.

