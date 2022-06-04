Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh): The illegal properties of the accused involved in the violence that erupted in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur district will be demolished, said Prashant Kumar, ADG (Law and Order) on Saturday.

"The situation has been brought under control. Identification of the accused is being done. Action will be taken against them, and their illegal properties will also be demolished," Kumar told the media.

A tense situation prevailed in Kanpur after a clash broke out between two groups belonging to different communities allegedly over a market shutdown on Friday. Two persons and one policeman were injured in the aftermath of the clashes. The incident began after some people tried to shut down shops which were opposed by the other group, said the police.

Police informed that a total of 36 persons were arrested and three cases have been registered in the Kanpur violence case so far. The security in the area was also beefed up between Yateem Khana and Parade crossroads in Kanpur to maintain the situation.

"...36 people have been arrested while three FIRs have been registered so far. More people are being identified on the basis of the video," said Police Commissioner, Vijay Singh Meena.