Hubballi(Karnataka): The Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh has given permission for mining, and the Supreme Court should take a decision to put a break on the mafia, SR Hiremath, anti-corruption activist, president of the Samaj Parivartana Samudaya said on Saturday. Speaking at a media conference in Hubballi city, he said, "Gali Janardana Reddy has again started illegal mining in Andhra Pradesh. It has become a matter of concern for Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy. Illegal mining should not be allowed for any reason."

Whatever legal action has been taken in the state to curb illegal mining, it should also be taken in Andhra Pradesh while the Samaja Parivarthana community will continue to fight in the Supreme Court against illegal mining. He said, "it is laudable that the Supreme Court rejected the petition filed by the Central High Authority Committee that the limit of iron ore mining should be increased in Karnataka."

The Central High Authority Committee had applied for permission to increase the mining limit in Bellary and Chitradurga. Prashanth Bhushan presented an argument on behalf of the Samaja Parivartana community about environmental protection. After hearing the arguments, the Supreme Court rejected the petition and upheld Samaja Parivartana's stand, he added.