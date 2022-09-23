Ernakulam (Kerala): The Kerala High Court slammed Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra, and criticized it for installing banners and flex ports illegally across the city. High Court said the Kerala Government should not have given permission for erecting these banners and boards in the first place and the government should have observed the court's orders for implementation.

Justice Devan Ramachandran said it is the failure of the state government in enforcing the High Court order banning the erection of illegal banners and hoardings. "Do the courts need to do everything? Government has some responsibilities. Court issues orders for enforcement. Who permitted the installation of such boards on the roadsides?" Ramachandran asked.

High Court also said that the political party has shown arrogance by violating the order issued by the court. "The violation was intentional. Roads are filled with flex boards. It is causing great hardships to the public," the court observed. "All three major political parties are having a similar attitude on such issues. People should stop personally blaming the judge who is saying this. The court does not have any agenda. Democracy is important for the court," Ramachandran said.

The court directed the government to identify the printing agencies of those flex boards and to take action against them. The government has also been directed to remove all illegal flex boards immediately.