Pune: Life is gradually going back to normal for many as the Coronavirus seems to be presumably making a slow exit from almost all the parts of the country. However, for some others, life still continues to be a struggle with the indelible repercussions that the pandemic left behind in their lives. One such auto-driver from Pune, who neither lost his family members nor was affected himself because of the virus, was nevertheless snatched off everything during the pandemic as it financially crippled him.

Just another middle-class man in a city of Maharashtra, Santosh Divate - an auto-driver by profession - was spending his life stuck in the rigmarole of work. Being the only bread-earner in his family, it had become extremely difficult for him to keep up with his family's needs after the pandemic hit. Married, with a wife and a young son, Divate used to live in a joint family, which also, unfortunately, broke up during the pandemic. Unable to pay the rent after moving out, he reached out to his in-laws for help and left his wife and son there, though his self-respect did not allow him to stay there himself.

After losing his only house, Santosh decided to make his auto-rickshaw his home. Because he could not drive it across the city because of the Covid-19 restrictions, he used to park it near petrol pumps, ST stands, and ATMs and just pass the day hoping to find some food somewhere. Some days, a vada-pav was the only food he could put into his stomach. While on some other fortunate days, he could get a hold of food being distributed for free for the victims of the pandemic.

He thus spent almost two years in his auto. He now faces a severe health issue for keeping his legs folded for too long, but cannot afford medical treatment or a new place to sleep despite the problem he is facing.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Divate said, "When I decided to make a home out of my auto, I kept all the necessary things that I would need on a daily basis with me. I spent several sleepless nights thinking about myself and my family's future. But I didn't have any answers to the uncertainties that I faced. I had a lot of time on my hands as autos were not allowed on roads. I pondered about things for many days consequently. After a few days, the auto-rickshaw workers' union came to my rescue. I could fill my stomach twice a day after that."

With the pandemic slowly making an exit, Santosh still struggles to find his way to normalcy. He has decided to get a house for himself and his family once he procures enough amount to do so.

Also read: 75-yr-old Pune woman travels 10,000 km on bicycle, asks people to take up cycling