Jammu: The IKKJUT Jammu youth unit carried out a protest against the targeted killings in Kashmir on Wednesday. The protestors were chanting slogans against Pakistan and also burnt the effigy of Pakistan. According to sources, there have been three target killings in the last week.

A protestor against the targeted killings in Jammu said, "The government says on one hand that militancy is ending in Kashmir and two hundred militants have been killed, while on the other hand, the targeted killing continues."

He alleged that the government has been misleading the people of Jammu and the country. The protester said that the government has not taken effective measures in this regard. He said that they will not tolerate target killing in any case.