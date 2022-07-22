Hyderabad: A 23-year-old student allegedly died by suicide here on Thursday reportedly due to a decline in viewers to his channel on YouTube, police said. The deceased student, who was pursuing a course in the IITM, Gwalior, jumped from the third floor of a residential building on Thursday morning and died on the spot at Kranthi Nagar under the Saidabad police station limits in Hyderabad.

He was residing at an apartment here with his parents and currently studying through online classes for his course, police said. His father is a railway employee and his mother was a DRDO employee. On Wednesday night after his parents returned home they found him sleeping in his room and did not wake him up, but today morning he allegedly committed suicide by jumping from the building. The watchman found him dead on the ground, police said based on the petition of his father.

As per the statement given by his mother their son ran a channel on YouTube and viewers to his channel had decreased besides he was feeling lonely, a policeman of Saidabad Police Station said. He used to upload video-games content on his channel, police said adding a case has been registered. In a suicide note purportedly written by the student, which was posted online, he stated that he did not get support and there was a lack of proper guidance from his parents, including on his career due to which he reportedly got disturbed, police said. The student also mentioned several incidents that took place in his life, adding, that he suffered in his life.