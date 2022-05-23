New Delhi: The Indian Institute of Technology, Mandi, has signed a pact with the National Skill Development Corporation to introduce initiatives that will enable effective digital course delivery to the youth and expand the reach of quality learning and skilling along with immersive hands-on learning opportunities. According to officials, the collaboration aims to introduce digital courses in emerging technologies such as data science, big data analytics among others.

"I am happy to share that IIT Mandi has embarked on a long-term journey, in collaboration with NSDC, to impart high-end skills to the underprivileged youth and working professionals, among others. "A joint initiative to set up a unique facility for immersive hands-on experience is being planned in the IIT Mandi campus that will promote skills in emerging technologies along with entrepreneurship," said Laxmidhar Behera, Director, IIT Mandi.

Commenting on the strategic partnership, Ved Mani Tiwari, CEO NSDC said as we surge to a future of technology-powered growth, we have an immense opportunity to build a high-quality skilled workforce for the rest of the world. "The COVID-19 pandemic has also accelerated the need to develop new-age skills while strengthening mechanisms for traditional job roles.

"Therefore, it is imperative for educational institutes and the industry to come together to enable a holistic ecosystem where India's youth have access to the resources and mentored routes to the right opportunities," he said. According to the MoU, IIT Mandi will facilitate the design and delivery of digital learning modules for the targeted candidate profiles. The institute will be involved in quality implementation of live classes through a robust framework. The institute will also contribute towards capacity building of grassroot leaders, including teachers in the field of education and skilling in the country, it said.

The NSDC along with IIT Mandi will design and conceptualize the program in line with the training requirements of students and the market, setting up Centres of Excellence (CoE) to help develop an entrepreneurial spirit and culture among Indian youth towards realizing the larger vision of 'Atmanirbhar' India, as well as capacity building of teachers, trainers, and grassroots leaders, according to the pact.

New models of training methodology will be jointly created to make cutting-edge learning opportunities more accessible, leading to enhanced employability, it said. The NSDC will oversee the on-ground implementation of the overall training program and mobilize the candidates who are keen to avail the training courses being offered by IIT Mandi, it said.