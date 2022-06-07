Chennai(Tamil Nadu): Indian Institute of Madras (IIT-M) will launch a mathematical course called 'Out of the Box Thinking' to promote innovative thinking. The course will be targeted at one million school and college students, in addition to professionals and researchers working through the curriculum. For the first time in the country, these courses will be offered online for free through Madras IIT Pravartak Technologies Foundation.

It will also issue quality certificates at a nominal fee to students who write the exam. For this, the final examination will be conducted in the centers in selected cities across India. This course is available online for free to everyone in India and abroad. The four standardized levels under this course are easily accessible to students, professionals and researchers.

The first batch of this course is scheduled to start on July 1. The registration for this will end on June 24. Those interested in joining the new program 'Out of the Box Thinking' can apply here. Speaking on the need for this project, Madras IIT Director Prof. V. Kamakodi said, “This project is the first of its kind in India. This will have a huge impact in the coming days. The benefits of this course will be seen in the next few years. This course is free and will be of great benefit to school and college students, especially those living in rural areas. 'Out of the box thinking' can help solve mathematical problems through an implicit and creative approach. Includes ideas that cannot be obtained by using only traditional step-by-step logic.

In this unique curriculum, such new thinking is emphasized by the logical rediscovery of known and unknown facts of mathematics. This syllabus will present several approaches to problem-solving. This eliminates the rule that solving accounts in mathematics is only for a select few. Introduces new techniques in an easily understood style. Preparing users to face real-life mathematics with confidence and ease.

Since logic is the basis of the study of mathematics, it is necessary to cultivate broad thinking through its applications in the expanding world of technology. From solving the sudoku puzzle we use for entertainment in everyday life to completing an important planned project, the working logic is more important than the arithmetic in it. This requires creative thinking and broad thinking. That’s why it’s called ‘Out of the Box Thinking’.

Lessons will be taught by Sadagopan Rajesh. He is a Mathematical Educator and the Founder and Director of the Aryabhata Institute of Mathematical Sciences. He has been teaching mathematics to a wide range of students, from 10 years old to school and college, for the past 30 years. He also runs thought-provoking programs for elementary and high school students. He nurtured in them an interest in problem-solving and led them to mathematics and other Olympiads.

Sadagopan Rajesh said, “If we understand the subject logically and analytically, without approaching mathematics with discipline and enthusiasm in a systematic way, we can expand our thinking. The immediate solution in mathematics is the development of skills necessary to adapt and contribute effectively to the rapidly changing technological world".

