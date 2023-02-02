Chennai: A day after Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her Budget speech announced a five-year research grant for one of the IITs for research and development of lab-grown diamonds (LGDs), the Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) Madras has been chosen as the grantee for the project.

IIT Madras will receive Rs 242 crore as the grant for research and development of LGDs, the institute said on Thursday. The research will be focused on driving the indigenisation of the LGD manufacturing process. Presenting the Budget 2023-24 in the Parliament on Wednesday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, said: "The LGD is a technology and innovation-driven emerging sector with high employment potential."

"These environment-friendly diamonds have optically and chemically the same properties as natural diamonds. To encourage indigenous production of LGD seeds and machines and to reduce import dependency, a research and development grant will be provided to one of the IITs for five years," the Finance Minister added.

As per a recommendation made by the Department of Commerce, the research grant of Rs 242 crore over a period of five years to IIT-M has been approved, the statement said. "This is indeed the right time to set up a diamond factory in India, given that diamonds have thermal and electrical properties making them superior to contemporary technologies like silicon, silicon carbide and gallium nitride. IIT-Madras will work towards producing diamond wafers suitable for electronic applications," Prof. V. Kamakoti, Director of IIT-M, said.