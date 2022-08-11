Chennai: The Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Madras, and Sony India Software Centre Pvt. Ltd. have come together to help the students who hail from the economically disadvantaged section. As per the press release, the students who passed out in the year 2020-21 are free to join the Sony India Finishing School Skill Development Training which is being provided free of cost.

The training is provided to all students whose parents earn annually less than Rs 8 Lakh. The Sony India Finishing School Skill Development Training will help in imparting training in select areas such as Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Cyber Security, and Computer Graphics besides Business Communication Skills as mentioned in the press release.

As per the press release, the duration of this course provided will be for over 6 months and it will be conducted physically, while certificates will also be provided after the course is completed. Candidates who passed out in 2020-21 and those who have scored at least 60 percent and whose parents earn their annual income less than 8 lakh will be selected. An examination test would be conducted followed by an interview and only those who get selected will be given a stipend under the training program.

Also read: Student pockets Rs 21-plus lakh pay package in Bagalkote

Emphasizing the impact of the program, Prof. V. Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras, said, “This program is intended to bridge the knowledge and skillset gap that exists between graduate students and the industry's requirements. We hope that many students, specifically from non-urban parts of India will benefit from this initiative.” Sony India Software Centre had partnered to offer employment to the top 15 performers of this course.