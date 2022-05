Chennai (Tamil Nadu): In a unique initiative, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has decided to make its high-quality courses in Computer Science available to everyone. The Faculty from the Department of Computer Science and Engineering have created a portal containing the core courses that can be accessed by the general public, educational institutions and students.

The core Computer Science courses that are available on the - http://nsm.iitm.ac.in/cse/ are regarding programming, Data Structures, Computer Organisation and Algorithms. "Each course has YouTube recordings of live lectures taught to the students at IIT Madras during the pandemic," stated a release by IIT Madras.

“The recordings of live lectures for CSE core courses at the undergraduate level and the graduate level, by the faculty of the Department, are expected to be helpful to the students in Engineering Colleges to learn the underlying concepts and principles of the subjects of these courses in the right manner," said Prof. C. Chandra Sekhar, Head, Department of Computer Science and Engineering (CSE).

“It will also be beneficial to the teachers in Engineering Colleges to get to know how to effectively teach the important and fundamental subjects in Computer Science and Engineering and how to equip the students with the problem-solving skills. It is hoped that the portal will be used to improve the quality of teaching and learning the CSE core subjects in Engineering Colleges in India," he added.

Speaking on the initiative Dr. Rupesh Nasre, Associate Professor, Department of Computer Science and Engineering, IIT Madras, said, “The portal has been created to help students who could not study at IIT Madras, especially those from remote and rural areas of the country. They will have access to the same curriculum that is taught in the institute. This initiative will ensure that quality material is accessible to all students.” He also said that apart from helping students, the initiative will also benefit faculty of other educational institutions by providing access to lectures taught at IIT Madras. The Department is also planning to engage senior students to conduct live tutorial sessions where they will also clarify the doubts of students.

Abhishek Dhiman, a student who benefitted from the portal, thanked the faculty for taking this initiative, and said, “Even if I am not an IIT Madras student, I am able to access the Institute’s lectures mainly because of this amazing initiative.” Rajesh Chandra, another beneficiary of the portal, said, “This is a really helpful initiative from IIT Madras as it helps anyone who wants to improve their expertise in Computer Science stream.”

“The difficulty of the quizzes on the portal is at par with the exams conducted by the Institute for the undergraduate students," said Kovvuri Sravankumar Reddy, 3rd year B. Tech student, Department of Computer Science and Engineering who was part of the initiative. The department plans to create randomised quizzes in the future for better evaluation. All the elements together will provide a comprehensive package to the students to learn the course.

