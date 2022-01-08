Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh): In an unique initiative, IIT Kanpur has taken up a project to develop an artificial heart and has set up a task force for the purpose. Apart from professors from IITs, this team includes many experts from USA, senior experts from AIIMS, Apollo, Fortis and Medanta. The device has been named as Left Ventricular Assist Device (LVAD).

The idea struck the researchers during a meeting on the medical achievements of ITT Kanpur. Professor Amitabh Bandopadhyay of IIT Kanpur said that during the meeting it was mentioned that the institute has made its mark by preparing low-cost ventilators and good oxygen concentrators during the Covid-19 pandemic.

IIT Kanpur takes up project to develop artificial heart

"Meanwhile, someone said that why we do not prepare the artificial heart. Simply, the institute accepted it as a challenge. Immediately a task force was formed to make it," he added.

Pointing out that whenever a medical device is prepared it has to undergo several stages of trial, Professor Bandopadhyay said that it will take two years for this device to be ready. He also said that first it will be tested on animals and then there will be clinical trials.

"It will take about five years for this device to come in the market," he said.

The device will be used for those heart patients whose heart has completely failed. It has eight rechargeable batteries. Its battery can last up to 12 hours.

Currently, such artificial hearts which are being used in the country comes from abroad and is expensive. The device prepared by IIT Kanpur is likely to be much cost-effective.