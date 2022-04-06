Kanpur: IIT-Kanpur administration has resolved to terminate 54 students from the institute for failing to perform well in academics and also for a few other reasons. The decision was taken in the senate meeting held on campus on Wednesday.

After the action, there is a sense of stir on the campus among the students. While the administrative officers said that as per the rules of IIT, action is been taken against students due to poor performance in academics. Apart from this, some students who were found guilty of indiscipline, misbehaving with their peers were also terminated. Most of the students who have been suspended are pursuing BTech, MTech and PhD.

However, the Director of IIT, Prof. Abhay Karandikar said that "the students will be given a chance to appeal against their termination. Many a time, students are unable to perform well due to sickness or other unavoidable reasons. Such students who have a good track record otherwise usually get a chance to study again in their respective courses.”

