Hyderabad: IIT Hyderabad has released a statement after two of its students died by suicide recently. In the statement, the institute said that the students feel pressure at the beginning of their projects, however, they are given time to grasp the requirements.

Addressing the issue of the deceased students, the institute said that they faced problems in the project during the Covid period. Once the Covid restrictions eased out, the department started helping them significantly. The institute clarified that the students were allowed to stay on campus for a period of two years beyond which no accommodation is provided. It further clarified that attendance is not mandatory and students are allowed to appear for exams.

Notably, two students of the institute, IIT Hyderabad died due to suicide. Megh, a BTech student allegedly died by suicide on September 7 and B Rahul, an MTech student, died by suicide on August 31.