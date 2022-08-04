Hyderabad: To provide world-class 'Medical Physicist' specialist training, the Department of Biomedical Engineering, Physics, under the aegis of the Centre of Interdisciplinary Program, IIT Hyderabad, is launching an AERB (Atomic Energy Regulatory Board) approved 3 years Master of Science (MSc) Program in Medical Physics in collaboration with Basavatarakam Indo American Cancer Hospital and Research Institute (BIACH&RI) from August 4, 2022.

The program aims to is to provide specialist training in the concepts and techniques of applying physics in medicine. Further, the program intends to provide Clinical Orientation for Radiation physics, Clinical immersion, and shadowing, Industry or Clinical Lectures, Short term projects, and Clinical Internship (3rd Year) for 12 months (Mandatory for Certification) for the admitted students at BIACH&RI.

The students will benefit from the academic acumen of IITH’s Faculty & Practical Expertise of the BIACH&RI Team. This program is ideal for BSc candidates with Physics as one of the main subjects and who want to make a career in applied physics for the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of human diseases.

Candidates from the above background can apply directly to IIT Hyderabad admissions. The applications will be screened based on the marks obtained in the qualifying degree. In addition, an interview will be conducted online. The program requires the students to complete a total of 90 credits across 3 years, consisting of 2 years of course work (66 credits) and 1-year (24 credits) mandatory Medical Physics & Clinical Internship after successful completion of course work and declaration of course results.

Talking about the program’s relevance with NEP 2020, Prof B S Murty, Director, IITH, said, “IITH has well-established Departments of Biomedical Engineering & Physics providing UG, PG & Ph.D. programs wherein students are solving various challenges of the healthcare sector. MSc (Medical Physics) program of IITH, in collaboration with BIACH&RI, is the 3rd PG program in the field of healthcare at IITH, which, in line with NEP, provides not only strong academic background to the students but also provides hands-on training in the form of year-long Clinical internship to the students to make them industry-ready”.

Mapping the objectives of this program, Dr. T Subramanyeshwar Rao, Director & Head of Surgical Oncology, Basavatarakam Indo-American Cancer Hospital and Research Center, said, “IIT Hyderabad and Basavatarakam Indo-American Cancer Hospital have joined hands to create a leading program to train future Medical and Radiation Physicists”.