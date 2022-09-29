New Delhi: India will be promoted as a global study destination providing quality education even as the government is planning to set up IIT satellite campuses in countries like Egypt and UAE, Union Minister of State for Education Dr Subhas Sarkar said here on Thursday.

"IIT Delhi will soon set up a satellite campus in Egypt, while IIT Madras is in talks to set up a campus in Tanzania. Similarly, the United Arab Emirates has also shown interest in an IIT campus in their country," the minister said while addressing the 12th Annual General Meeting of the Services Export Promotion Council (SEPC) set up by the ministry of commerce and industry.

The theme of the AGM this year was "India@2047: Services Sector Exports strategy 'Skilling and Internationalisation of Higher Education'". Speaking about the Prime Minister's vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat, Dr Sarkar said that the education sector has to play a crucial role in achieving the objective and the vision of National Education Policy 2020 also includes making India the global education power.

“We are talking about a partnership with the top international universities as in the NEP2020. We talk of credit transfer through a twin or joint degree and dual degrees to students in collaboration with the Higher Educational Institutes overseas who fall in world rankings," he said.

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal was also present on the occasion. Addressing the session, Goyal shared, “Transforming workforce skills for services exports is key for economic growth. The talent pool that India has to offer is perfect to meet the needs of the world, especially in a post-crisis world. The new NEP has opened the doors for wider engagement with the world…."

Meanwhile, experts suggested efforts to increase the intake of foreign students in Indian Educational institutions. They said that internship opportunities with at least one year of work visas should be provided to foreign students to attract their pool to India. At present, the number of Indian students studying abroad is around 10 lakh while the number of foreign students studying at Indian higher educational institutions is around 49,000.

Talking about the five aspects of New Education policy at the event, Dr Sarkar said that apart from the Universalisation of quality education, the NEP2020 also emphasises skill development in accordance with industry demand, the inclusion of ancient experiences of the Indian Knowledge system, urban planning and designing, Internationalisation of Education and Focus on animation and visual effects, gaming and app development.