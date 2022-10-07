New Delhi: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi is all set to change its curriculum after nearly a decade to keep it updated and reduce the pressure of studies on students. IIT Delhi Director Rangan Banerjee said that the decision to overhaul the curriculum has been taken to keep up with the rapidly changing scenario of knowledge and technology.

Also Read: IIT Mandi researchers use microwaves to recycle polymers to make wind turbine blades

" We are conducting a holistic review of our courses so that we can improve the experience of students. This is being done after over a decade," said Banerjee. He also said that with a wide range of courses over the years, IITs have grown from being primarily undergraduate and engineering institutions to full-fledged universities.

The Director said that a review panel has been set up for the purpose and the matter is being discussed with the students and alumni. " Hopefully next year we will see many changes in the syllabus. We are trying to improve so that the students can face the challenges of the changing world with more confidence," he added.