Mumbai: Concerned about the rising use of fossil fuels which is leading to global warming, a professor at IIT Bombay has taken unpaid leave from work to undertake a country-wide awareness campaign in a solar bus. Prof Chaitanya Singh Solanki has done a lot of research on solar power. Rising pollution levels caused by the use of carbon energy resources around the world and the resulting climate change have been concerning him.

He says that the seasons have been shifting due to global warming, pushing the quality of life of future generations into an abyss. “We are already experiencing the effects of climate change. There is nothing left for the scientists or researchers to say about this. We are the reason for this. We are all polluting the earth by using carbon fuels such as petrol, diesel, thermal electricity, and gas”, adds Solanki.

Solanki says that his goal is to raise awareness about environmental destruction saying the “evils will end only when we turn to solar energy for all our energy needs”. To achieve the goal, he undertook 'Energy Swaraj Yatra' in November 2020 through a solar bus scheduled to run till 2030. The Energy Swaraj Yatra aims to create awareness among people, especially students on solar energy and to inspire every household to use solar energy. Solanki has built the solar bus for the trip by himself.

Inspired by Mahatma Gandhi, Solanki's daily routine is to travel through villages and towns and educate people and students on solar energy along the way. He has planned the stay and itinerary of the 10-year journey in advance by arranging all the amenities required for his journey in the solar bus itself. “People think that governments are responsible for protecting the environment.

That is incorrect. Attempts by many governments and NGOs in that direction over the past five years have not yielded great results. That is why we all need to be partners in solving this problem. We must use solar power from now on, most importantly for children’s futures”, says Solanki. Solanki has also adopted a village in Maharashtra and made it an ideal solar village.

He was honored with the Prime Minister's Award as a token of recognition. The IIT Bombay professor also holds three Guinness World Records in the solar power category. He has also received 28 science awards so far. Solanki suggests that protecting the earth is not just the responsibility of governments or select few organizations.

