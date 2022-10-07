Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh): Researchers at the electrical department of IIT BHU have invented a device that can sense eleven different types of smell or bad air quality. The gadget works on the principle of Artificial Intelligence and all the information can be monitored on an Android phone.

The device can check the level of freshness of vegetables and the burner of the gas stove can also be switched off remotely. The scientists at the IIT BHU claimed that it is an advanced air guard system that has been given a name called Pawan Sentry. Suppose anybody forgets to switch off the gas stove while food is being cooked, then it can be done remotely also.

Speaking about the merits of the device, a scientist from the electrical department of IIT BHU, Dr. S N Rajput, who is also the brainchild behind the project, said, "The device with help of local display, Cloud Storage, Email and Bluetooth facilitates in providing information to the recipient. The device is very cheap compared to those available in the market. Its costs Rs 10,000 only whereas a similar device is priced at Rs 5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh."