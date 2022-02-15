Bengaluru (Karnataka): The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) on Monday announced that it would set up a Postgraduate Medical School along with an 800-bed multi-speciality hospital in its Bengaluru campus based on the receipt of its 'single largest private donation of Rs 425 crore'. This initiative is in line with global examples of integrating science, engineering and medicine under a single institution.

The academic centrepiece of this initiative will be an integrated dual degree MD-PhD programme aimed at creating a new breed of physician-scientists, who will pursue careers in clinical research to develop new treatments and healthcare solutions, driven by a bench-to-bedside philosophy, a statement said. They will be trained simultaneously in the hospital as well as in the science and engineering laboratories at IISc.

The key enabler of this endeavour would be the not-for-profit, 800-bed multi-speciality hospital, catering to the clinical training and research activities of the academic programme. To construct the hospital building, designed by Ahmedabad-based architects Archi Medes (I) Consultants Pvt Ltd, IISc on Monday inked a partnership with philanthropists Susmita and Subroto Bagchi, and Radha and NS Parthasarathy.

"The couples will collectively donate Rs 425 crore (equivalent to about USD 60 million) for the project. After its founding, this is the largest single private donation received by IISc. The hospital will be named as the Bagchi-Parthasarathy Hospital," it was stated.

IISc Director Prof Govindan Rangarajan, said, "Their generous contribution will help us realise our vision of seamless coupling between clinical sciences, basic sciences, and engineering technology disciplines, all anchored within a vibrant university campus, enabling cross-disciplinary training and research opportunities for young minds."

The ground-breaking is planned for June 2022 and the hospital will be operational by the end of 2024. The Bagchi-Parthasarathy Hospital will have advanced facilities for diagnostics, treatment and research. The clinical and surgical departments in the hospital will facilitate comprehensive treatment and healthcare delivery in several specialities including oncology, cardiology, neurology, endocrinology, gastroenterology, nephrology, urology, dermatology and plastic surgery, organ transplant, robotic surgery, and ophthalmology, it added.