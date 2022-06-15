New Delhi: The Ministry of Education in a major announcement on Wednesday notified that it will recognise in-serivce training received by Agniveers, or youth selected in the newly launched AGNIPATH recruitment scheme, as credits for a graduation programme designed by IGNOU.

To enhance the career prospects of students enrolled in the Agnipath scheme, in which 25% further selected on their performance and merit will serve the military posts after completing the four year training, the Ministry of Education announced the launch of a special three-year skill-based bachelor's degree programme that will recognise the skill training received by them during their tenure in the defence establishments.

Under IGNOU’s specially-designed degree programme this in-service training will count for 50 per cent of credits. The remaining 50 per cent will come from a basket of courses that cover a wide variety of subjects like Languages, Economics, History, Political Science, Public Administration, Sociology, Mathematics, and Education.

The IGNOU programme will be aligned to UGC norms and National Credit Framework/National Skill Qualification Framework (NSQF). The framework of the programme has been duly recognized by the concerned regulatory bodies - All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) and National Council for Vocational Education and Training (NCVET) and UGC.

Degree will be awarded by IGNOU as per UGC nomenclature. The three defence forces Army, Navy and Air Force will sign Memoranda of Understanding (MoU) with IGNOU for implementation of the scheme.