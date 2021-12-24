Awantipora (Jammu and Kashmir): Inspector General of Police Vijay Kumar and SSP Awantipora Muhammad Yousuf visited the house of slain Assistant Sub-Inspector Muhammad Ashraf on Friday in Awantipora and offered condolences to his family. He assured the families of the victims of all possible help from the police department.

He said the police would not leave them alone. It should be noted that Mohammad Ashraf was shot and wounded by militants in Bajbhara on Wednesday.

Earlier officials said that ASI Muhammad Ashraf, a resident of Awantipora, received four bullets during the attack by suspected militants near SDH Bijbehara. He was shifted to Srinagar hospital for treatment on Wednesday evening but later he died.

