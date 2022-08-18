Hyderabad: The harrowing video of a few persons grabbing a leopard by its hind leg and tail, refusing to let go has emerged on social media. The clip, shared by Indian Forest Service officer Parveen Kaswan shows several people gathering around the perpetrator and recording the act.

The big cat is seen to be unable to escape the grip and is struggling. A text in the clip informs that the leopard has died. Noting he received the video via WhatsApp, the IFS officer condemned the act, calling it an improper way to handle wildlife. "Video is from an unknown location and received via WhatsApp. This is not the way to handle or treat wildlife friends. They are also living beings. Be careful," he said in a tweet.

Posted on Wednesday, the clip has received more than 2,000 likes and 500 shares. Twitter users, too, expressed their displeasure at the unseemly sight. "Shouldn't these guys need to go to prison??" questioned one user, while another hoped for a different outcome for the person handling the leopard. "Does it have a happy ending, such as slipping out and biting that person?" he asked.