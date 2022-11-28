'Kashmir Files a propaganda, vulgar movie': IFFI jury head Nadav Lapid
Updated on: 1 hours ago
Panaji (Goa): Nadav Lapid, Israeli filmmaker and the jury head of IFFI (International Film Festival of India) 2022 has criticised the movie The Kashmir Files calling it a "propaganda" and "vulgar movie".
Nadav made the remarks during his speech at the closing ceremony of IFFI in Goa on Monday. The closing ceremony was attended by several celebrities. Nadav said that the jury was "disturbed and shocked" to see the film being screened at the festival. The Kashmir Files was selected for the Indian Panorama Section and was screened on November 22. The special screening was attended by Anupam Kher, who also stars in the movie.
"All of us were disturbed and shocked by the movie The Kashmir Files. It felt to us like a propaganda, vulgar movie that's inappropriate for an artistic, competitive section of such a prestigious film festival. I feel comfortable to share open disfeelings with you since the spirit of the festival can truly accept critical discussion," Lapid said.