Panaji (Goa): Nadav Lapid, Israeli filmmaker and the jury head of IFFI (International Film Festival of India) 2022 has criticised the movie The Kashmir Files calling it a "propaganda" and "vulgar movie".

Nadav made the remarks during his speech at the closing ceremony of IFFI in Goa on Monday. The closing ceremony was attended by several celebrities. Nadav said that the jury was "disturbed and shocked" to see the film being screened at the festival. The Kashmir Files was selected for the Indian Panorama Section and was screened on November 22. The special screening was attended by Anupam Kher, who also stars in the movie.

