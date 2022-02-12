Hyderabad: Upping the ante against the BJP Government at the Centre, Telangana Chief Minister KCR on Friday warned Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying that if he does not support the state, he will be chased out of power. KCR was addressing a rally at Yashwantpur in Jangaon district after inaugurating the integrated Collectorate there.

"You don't give us national project, you don't give us medical college... If you don't support us, no problem. We will chase you away from power and bring in a government that will help us. The state government will not implement the electricity reforms proposed by the NDA government in Telangana. we will not connect meters to the motors at crop fields," said KCR.

The Chief Minister made it clear that if the situation demands Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) will step into national politics to challenge the BJP.

"If needed we will fight in Delhi. We are giving Raithu Bandhu for farmers... But PM Modi is increasing the expenditure in agriculture for farmers. We will bring a government that will give us national projects, medical colleges, and coach factories. If there is a necessity to play an influential role in national politics.. we should fight for our nation," he said.

Warning the Prime Minister, KCR said that no one is scared of his threats.

"If people bless me I am ready to break the Delhi Fort. Be careful Narendra Modi. Nobody is scared of your threats," KCR said.

Questioning the Prime Minister's "doubling the farmers' income" slogan, KCR said that with rising fuel and fertilizer prices, expenditure in agriculture has doubled. He further alleged that Modi's government did not agree to buy paddy from Telangana.

"Modi attacked the farmers while some of the bank defaulters were given safe passage to London," KCR said.

